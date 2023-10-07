PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional has retained the Pelangai state seat after its candidate, Amizar Abu Adam, secured 7,324 votes to come out top in a three-cornered fight, according to official results.

According to the Election Commission, the Umno man won by a 2,949-vote majority over Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

Pelangai has 16,456 eligible voters, including 36 police personnel and three overseas absentee voters, with EC reporting a total turnout of 72.12%

The seat fell vacant following the death of Johari Harun in the Elmina plane crash in August. He had won the seat in the November 2022 general election with a majority of 4,048 votes.

Tonight’s win sees BN maintaining its 17 seats in the 42-seat state assembly. Pelangai had been held by BN since 1986. The BN victory was expected, but some political observers had wondered whether PN’s momentum at recent elections could carry it to an upset.

BN’s performance at the polls had been underwhelming of late, with the once-dominant bloc disappointing at the 15th general election last year and six state polls in August.

However, today’s victory is the third for the unity government coalition after last month’s by-elections in Pulai and Simpang Jeram.