Larkin, Pasir Gudang and Batu Pahat record API readings of between 156 and 122.

KUALA LUMPUR: Three areas in Johor have recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 9am today.

The highest API reading was recorded in Larkin at 156, followed by Pasir Gudang (152) and Batu Pahat (122).

An API reading of below 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 moderate, 101 to 200 unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, and above 300 hazardous.