Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh says a turnout of at least 70% is expected.

PETALING JAYA: The number of people who came out to vote in the Pelangai by-election hit the 44% mark as of noon, the Election Commission (EC) said.

EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh was reported as saying the voting trend was “encouraging” and that the commission was expecting a turnout of at least 70%.

The nine polling stations, with a total of 30 channels, are scheduled to close at 6pm.

The result is expected to be announced by 9pm.

The by-election is being held following the death of Umno assemblyman and Pahang exco member Johari Harun in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on Aug 17.

It features a three-cornered fight among Barisan Nasional’s Amizar Abu Adam, Perikatan Nasional’s Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

Pelangai has some 16,456 eligible voters, including 36 police personnel and three overseas absentee voters.