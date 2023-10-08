GEORGE TOWN: A total of 126 summonses were issued for various traffic offences during the ongoing Op Samseng Jalanan at Persiaran Tunku Kudin in Gelugor early this morning.

Timur Laut district police chief Soffian Santong said the integrated operation against illegal racing and Mat Rempit began at 11.30pm yesterday and ended at 4am today.

A total of 148 people and 136 motorcycles were screened in the operation.

Police issued 126 summonses for various traffic offences, including for not possessing driving licences, illegally fitting motorcycles with loud exhaust pipes and “fancy” number plates.

A 21-year-old man, riding a motorcycle with a fake vehicle registration number, was also detained.

Soffian said police also impounded 13 illegally modified motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the Barat Daya district police said they arrested a man in his 30s, for driving under the influence of alcohol early this morning.

During the operation, which began at 11pm yesterday, police issued 23 summonses for various traffic offences.