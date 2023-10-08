They will be remanded for three days to help in investigations.

LABUAN: A futsal tournament turned chaotic as players and supporters from two competing teams engaged in a brawl outside a futsal court on Jalan Tanjung Purun here yesterday.

The fight, which had gone viral on social media, resulted in injuries and the subsequent arrest of 18 people, aged between 17 and 32.

The incident unfolded at 1pm, when tension between the rival teams culminated in a brawl, causing one player to sustain a head injury.

Labuan deputy police chief Robin@Ridzuan Ismail said they acted swiftly after seeing the 22-second video of the fight.

He said those picked up will be remanded for three days to facilitate further investigations.

Police urged those who witnessed the incident to come forward to assist in the investigations.