Wisma Putra asks the UN Security Council to convene and call for an end to the fighting.

PETALING JAYA: The government is deeply concerned over the loss of so many lives due to the latest escalation of violence in and around the Gaza Strip, the foreign affairs ministry said.

“At this critical time, further loss of life, suffering and destruction should stop and parties must exercise utmost restraint and de-escalate,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The root cause must be acknowledged. The Palestinians have been subjected to the prolonged illegal occupation, blockade and sufferings, the desecration of Al-Aqsa, as well as the politics of dispossession at the hands of Israel as the occupier.”

Wisma Putra questioned the international community’s willingness to act against the Israeli regime, which it said calls into question the uniform enforcement of international principles, and highlights the need for a more consistent stance in addressing an apartheid administration.

“There should be no disproportionate treatment and flagrant hypocrisy in dealing with any regime that practises apartheid and blatantly violates human rights and international law,” it said.

The ministry said Palestinians have the legal right to live in a state of peace within their own internationally recognised borders, based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“It is their inalienable right to return to their homes and property from which they have been displaced,” it said.

The ministry said the UN Security Council (UNSC) must live up to its charter of maintaining international peace and security.

It said the UNSC should urgently convene an emergency session to call for a cessation of hostilities.