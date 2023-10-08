The 27-year-old rider underwent surgery and is now totally dependent on a ventilator.

JOHOR BAHRU: CKJ racing team rider Izzat Zaidi Salehan is reported to be in critical condition after being involved in an accident during the super-pole session at the Malaysian Cub Prix race, Bandar Medini Circuit, near Iskandar Puteri, yesterday.

CKJ racing team manager Amer Saad said the 27-year-old rider fractured his rib and suffered bleeding in the lungs.

He said Izzat, from Selangor, is currently being treated in the intensive care unit of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, after undergoing surgery at 4am today.

“Izzat is still 100% dependent on a ventilator. According to the doctor, they will wait for the next 48 hours to see if there is still bleeding in the lungs,” he said.

He added that Izzat’s family, including his wife, were now at the hospital waiting to see him.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin said police had not received any report regarding the accident.

A 26-second video clip, which went viral on Facebook today, shows the Yamaha CP150 rider during the super-pole session, hitting a road barrier before crashing into a fence placed at the side of the circuit.

There was also a post, on the Instagram account of “elyshanorizal”, who appealed to the public to pray for her husband, who has completed surgery and is 100% dependent on a ventilator.

Also attached was a photograph, believed to be of Izzat, taken after the surgery.