JOHOR BAHRU: Active patrols are being carried out by environmental officers in areas of Johor where open burning might be carried out, state environment director Mohd Famey Yusoff said.

He said about 20 enforcement officers were deployed on daily patrols, focusing on peatland areas such as those in Muar and industrial areas in Pengerang and Pasir Gudang.

“Fires that occur in peatlands are difficult to extinguish and take a considerable amount of time to put out. Moreover, they release a large amount of smoke. Our patrols are primarily focused on areas like these,” he said when asked about the measures taken by the department to mitigate the effects of the haze.

Famey said a total of 395 cases of open burning were recorded in Johor between January and September, most of them small-scale incidents by residents in residential areas. Warning notices were issued to those involved.

Five locations in Johor recorded unhealthy air quality today: Segamat (Air Pollutant Index of 153), Batu Pahat (161), Larkin (152), Tangkak (154) and Pasir Gudang (96) at 3pm.

“However, the API readings in Johor are consistent and not increasing. As for now, the public is not required to wear face masks, and schools do not need to be closed since the readings are below 200,” he said.