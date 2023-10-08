Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Pelangai by-election showed increasing acceptance of the unity government.

PETALING JAYA: The victory of Barisan Nasional in the Pelangai state by-election is a sign that there is no “green wave” in Pahang, but only blue and red waves, said BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said BN’s success showed that the unity government was increasingly accepted by Malaysians.

In an online posting after the by-election, Zahid thanked the voters of Pelangai and offered his congratulations to BN candidate Amizar Abu Adam, who won by a majority of 2,949 votes over PN candidate Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni.

The phrase “green wave” refers to electoral gains made since the 2022 general election by Perikatan Nasional, particularly PAS, whose party colours are green and white. BN’s colour is blue while red is the colour of its unity coalition ally Pakatan Harapan.

Wanita Umno leader Noraini Ahmad said the victory proved that the formula of cooperation between parties in a unity government was accepted by the people.

PH Pahang chairman Amirudin Shari described the victory as a recognition that the people have more confidence in the unity government as the best vehicle to develop Malaysia.