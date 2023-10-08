Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the result inspires the government to continue with the Madani agenda.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pelangai by-election victory by Barisan Nasional yesterday was a continuation of the excellence shown in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections, and unity government cooperation in breaking the narrative of slander and narrow racism, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

“It also inspires the unity government to continue promoting the national development agenda for the well-being of the people based on the Madani economic framework,” he said in a Facebook post today, while congratulating BN candidate Amizar Abu Adam on his win.

According to Bernama, the prime minister thanked the voters who continued to put their trust in the unity government, as well as expressed his appreciation to the election machinery that was the backbone of the success.

Amizar, 53, won with a 2,949-vote majority after garnering 7,324 votes, defeating Perikatan Nasional’s Kasim Samat (4,375 votes) and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni (47).