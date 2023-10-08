Experts hope more funds will be allocated in the 2024 budget to digitalise health services.

PETALING JAYA: Health experts have called for more allocations in the 2024 federal budget to expand rural health services.

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye and Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz said they hoped for an increased budget to improve healthcare infrastructure and services in rural communities, and to develop telehealth services in these areas.

“There is a need to prioritise the efficient delivery of healthcare services. Internet coverage should now be ubiquitous, even in rural areas,” Lee told FMT.

Both experts hoped for more allocations for the digitalisation of health services and decongestion of the public healthcare system.

Lee also urged the federal government to provide more training opportunities to medical officers with potential to become specialists.

“The shortage of specialists is real. The government should re-evaluate the number of doctors and specialists the country needs at a given time,” he said.

Azizan said she would like to see allocations for long-overdue promotions for doctors, nurses, allied healthcare personnel, medical assistants, and other support staff in public healthcare.

“Promotions and increments in remuneration are important as a motivating factor and as part of efforts to retain the services of healthcare workers in the system,” she said.

‘Take care of the elderly’

On a separate note, Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy CEO Azrul Khalib said more attention should be given to aged care services, as many elderly people suffer from neglect and even abuse.

Azrul said these long-term aged care facilities are currently limited to urban areas, and as most of them are private providers, the high costs have deterred many low-income families.

Mental Illness Awareness and Support Association president Anita Abu Bakar said continuous funding should be given to improve crisis intervention services for vulnerable communities.

She suggested establishing crisis homes across the country to support homeless people with mental problems, and collaborating with NGOs who can help them find jobs and a permanent place to live.