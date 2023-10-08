Muhaini Mahmud was rescued during the swimming leg of the triathlon after suffering a health problem.

PETALING JAYA: A participant in the Langkawi Ironman race has died in hospital a day after being rescued from a near-drowning incident during the race, her family confirmed.

Muhaini Mahmud, 44, died after undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of Hospital Sultanah Maliha, her family told Astro Awani.

Muhaini was the co-founder of a local babysitter booking platform.

Yesterday, Harian Metro reported that Muhaini was in a critical condition after reportedly suffering “health issue” during the swimming leg of the race, which consists of a cycling, swimming event and a marathon run.