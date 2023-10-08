The Johor immigration director says the syndicate is believed to have been involved in forging travel documents, e-visa and providing registration services with the labour department.

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor immigration officers have broken a syndicate involved in forging temporary work permits for foreign workers in Gelang Patah near here.

State immigration director Baharuddin Tahir said the department had arrested four Bangladeshi men, one Nepalese, and a Bangladeshi who is a Malaysian permanent resident.

“We also seized four Indian passports, a computer, a printer, six mobile phones, a set of suspected fake travel documents and permits, and cash amounting to RM320,” he said in a statement today.

He said the syndicate operated through a Bangladeshi who is believed to have been involved in the forgery of travel documents, flight tickets, e-visa and registration services with the labour department for the past year, raking profits amounting to tens of thousands of ringgit.

Baharuddin also urged the public to channel any information or complaints related to foreign nationals to the authorities.