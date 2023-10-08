The Perikatan Nasional chairman says the Pelangai polls also proved there was no vote transferability between BN and PH.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional has yet to make genuine gains despite winning the Pelangai by-election in Pahang today, according to Perikatan Nasional chief Muhyiddin Yassin who cited a lower vote count for BN compared to the general election last November.

He said the results continue to prove that there was no vote transferability between Pakatan Harapan and BN.

Muhyiddin said this has been the case in the state elections and past by-elections, with Malays almost entirely swinging their support to PN.

“This by-election shows BN has failed to add support although it had cooperated with PH, and with also having government machinery at their disposal,” he said.

Muhyiddin said PN had done better than in November with a gain of 1,115 votes in the by-election while BN saw a reduction of its majority from 4,048 votes in the general election to 2,949 in the by-election.

BN candidate Amizar Abu Adam secured 7,324 votes to come out top in a three-cornered fight in Pelangai yesterday. The seat fell vacant following the death of Johari Harun in the Elmina plane crash in August. He had won the seat in the November 2022 general election.