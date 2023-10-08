The cop is alleged to have asked for the money from two men taken for a urine test after a drug bust.

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a policeman who was believed to have solicited and accepted a bribe of RM2,000 from two men in a drug-related case.

According to a source, the two men were detained on suspicion of being involved in the use of banned substances during a police raid on a house last month.

The policeman took the two men for a urine test and later asked them for RM2,000 as an inducement so that no action would be taken against them.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested in a district in Terengganu this afternoon and will be brought to the Kuala Terengganu magistrates’ court tomorrow to obtain a remand order.

Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.