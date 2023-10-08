State tourism exco member says authorities will work with companies to ensure visitors comply with regulations.

PETALING JAYA: The Terengganu government will strengthen the enforcement of its shariah-compliant dress code, especially among foreign tourists, state tourism, culture, environment and climate change committee chairman Razali Idris said.

He said the state government would work with tourism companies to ensure visitors follow the rules, Berita Harian reported.

The Kijal assemblyman said dress code enforcement needs to be strengthened at key foreign tourist attractions such as Pulau Redang and Pulau Perhentian.

“Shariah-complaint dress ethics (enforcement) begin at all entrances into the state. We will be fixing signboards at all such entrances,” he was quoted as telling reporters on the sidelines of an event in Kuala Terengganu.

His comments follow the push by Lalang assemblyman Zuraida Md Noor to make tourists more aware and compliant with shariah dress codes.

Zuraida was reported as saying last week she was frustrated to see some Muslim tourists becoming “bolder” in flouting the state’s tourism guidelines.

She said many visitors are unaware of the existence of the state’s guidelines because of poor enforcement.

Razali admitted that there had been little effort made to educate Muslim tourists, both local and foreign, on the dress code as some of them wear skimpy clothing when they visit islands in the state.

“We are making efforts to educate them to adhere to our dress codes,” he said.