The mayor of Pasir Gudang in Johor said illegally parked vehicles in neighbourhoods had caused disharmony among residents.

PETALING JAYA: After hundreds of complaints, the city council of Pasir Gudang in Johor is seeking to strengthen its ban against roadside parking in residential areas.

The mayor, Asman Shah Abd Rahman, said existing regulations are in place but the matter went viral following discussions called by the council on enforcing the regulations in a stricter manner.

He said a large number of complaints have been received. Up to September, the council had received 349 related complaints about illegal parking in neighbourhoods, Utusan Malaysia reported.

The problem had caused disharmony among residents. “The majority of the complaints were made by residents who have stopped speaking to their neighbours for years due to illegal roadside parking,” he said.

“Therefore, the city council decided it’s time to strengthen the enforcement to restore the harmony among the residents,” Asman Shah said at a press conference today.

The new rules are expected to come into effect only next year. In the meantime, the council would hold awareness campaigns to educate the public about the problem of roadside parking in neighbourhoods.

He said the council had issued eight notices to offenders, without issuing any compounds so far. “We will give 21 days’ notice for owners to move their illegally parked vehicles. If he doesn’t remove his car, an RM100 compound will be issued. “The maximum fine for repeat offenders is RM2,000,” he said.