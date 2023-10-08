The Asean haze portal forecasts showers in the coming days but says ‘the risk of smoke haze remains elevated’.

PETALING JAYA: Air pollution from the haze has left major towns and cities in the central peninsula enveloped in unhealthy air throughout the day.

At 8pm, Nilai in Negeri Sembilan recorded the highest Air Pollutant Index reading of 160.

Other areas with unhealthy air quality include Batu Muda (116), Cheras (154), Klang(122), Putrajaya(119), Banting (151), Seremban (110), Port Dickson (153), Alor Gajah(137), Bukit Rambai (158), Bandaraya Melaka (141), Tangkak (106), Segamat (109), Batu Pahat(155), and Indera Mahkota Kuantan (102).

API readings between 101 and 200 are classified as unhealthy.

The Asean haze portal reported that scattered hotspots were detected in Kalimantan and parts of Sumatra, and a few hotspots were also detected in Peninsular Malaysia.

Moderate smoke haze was observed over southern and central Sumatra, drifting in a northwest direction. Unhealthy levels of air quality were reported in the area, the Asean specialised meteorological centre said.

It said showers are forecast over Peninsular Malaysia, Singapore, northern Sumatra and much of Borneo “but the risk of transboundary smoke haze remains elevated, especially over fire-prone areas in Sumatra and Kalimantan”.