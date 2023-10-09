He denies claim that the opposition coalition had secured a vast majority of Felda votes in Saturday’s by-election.

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director Fahmi Fadzil has denied claims that Perikatan Nasional (PN) had secured the support of the Felda community in the Pelangai by-election on Saturday.

Fahmi, who is also communications and digital minister, said based on the scorecards, Barisan Nasional candidate Amizar Abu Adam had solid support through the voting stream for senior citizens in all three Felda settlements, namely Kemasul, Kemahal dan Chemomoi.

He said voting streams four and five, for young voters, at two settlements in the state constituency also showed a similar trend.

“What is important is that the Pelangai by-election results prove that the Pelangai electorate rejected racial politics and politics that touched on the 3Rs (race, religion and royalty),” he said after officiating World Post Day 2023 at the Pos Malaysia headquarters here today.

The unity government spokesman was responding to Pahang PN chairman Saifuddin Abdullah’s statement that the opposition coalition had secured a vast majority of Felda votes in the Pelangai by-election.

In the by-election, Amizar won the state seat with a 2,949-vote majority after garnering 7,324 votes, defeating PN’s Kasim Samat (4,375 votes) and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni (47 votes).