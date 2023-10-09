One of the suspects, who serves at a Negeri Sembilan army camp, has denied that the incident occurred.

PETALING JAYA: A 21-year-old woman who works as a caddy at a golf club in Alor Gajah, Melaka, has claimed that two senior army officers had sexually assaulted her while she was at work.

Melaka police chief Zainol Samah said the woman lodged a report on Oct 5 and an investigation paper has been opened.

Zainol said the two suspects have been identified as senior army officials, aged 51 and 52, who serve at a Negeri Sembilan camp. They have been summoned to assist in investigations.

“Police have also received two more reports including one from one of the suspects who denied that the incident occurred.

“The other report was filed by a colleague of the victim, who stated that she did not see the incident. Investigations are ongoing,” he added.