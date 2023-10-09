Walid Abu Ali says without Israel recognising Palestinians’ right to independence, peace can never be achieved.

KUALA LUMPUR: The international community has not been fair in the response towards Palestine and its people, which has to endure the atrocities of the Israeli regime.

Palestinian ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali said many have chosen to see the conflict with one eye and to remain silent as Israel continues to violate international laws on Palestinians’ rights and killing civilians, as compared to how fast and united they reacted to the Ukrainians when their country was attacked by Russia

“We are victims of double standards and are being ignored.

“We as Palestinians ask the international community to be fair to us for once, to say that the Palestinians have the right to independence, and to enjoy peace and stability in the Middle East,” he said during the “Israel-Palestine Conflict” programme on Bernama TV.

The ambassador said Palestinians looked to Malaysia to play a stronger role in the regional and international platforms, including in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and UN, in raising the Palestinian issue.

He said there could only be one solution to the conflict – that is for Israel to recognise the Palestinians’ rights and independence.

“Peace and stability in the Middle East can only be achieved when Palestinians (have) peace and settlement in the region. Without Israel recognising Palestinians’ right to independence, peace will never be achieved,” he said.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Israeli airstrikes had killed 500 Palestinians and wounded 3,000 others as the clashes entered the third day today.