This follows reports that Terengganu Muslim female gymnasts have retired from the sport after state’s decision to ban them over non-shariah-compliant attire.

PETALING JAYA: The outcome for the Terengganu female gymnasts might have been different if women had been part of the decision-making process, says a DAP MP.

Bukti Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid said the PAS-led Terengganu state government lacked female representation.

This raised questions about the fairness and effectiveness of policies affecting women’s rights, especially concerning the dress code and personal freedom.

“Having more women in political leadership positions can help in shaping policies that promote gender equality and protect individual freedom,” she said in a statement.

As such, Syerleena said it was imperative for states such as Terengganu to reconsider their approach to women’s affairs and leadership.

Her comments come after an FMT report on Friday revealed that several Muslim female gymnasts from Terengganu had decided to retire from the sport following the state government’s decision to enforce a 2019 ruling to ban women from gymnastics events because of non-shariah-compliant outfits.

The president of the Terengganu Gymnastics Association, Abdul Razak Mat Amin, said the policy came into effect last year.

While the government had offered them places in a Wushu event for the 2024 Sukma, only four took up the offer.

Syerleena said the absence of women in influential roles has implications for young girls who lack prominent female figures to look up to as role models.

“This inadvertently reinforces stereotypes and restricts the aspirations of these young girls.”

She further condemned the derogatory comments and public scrutiny faced by female athletes who pursue their dreams, seeing it as being disrespectful and lacking empathy.

“The recent incident involving the gymnasts should serve as a wake-up call for society to be more accepting and respectful of individual choices.

“The toxic culture of criticism only deters women from reaching their full potential and this is the path our country must not succumb to,” she said.