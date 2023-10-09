Tanah Merah MP Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz says he was informed by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul that the claim could not be ascertained.

KUALA LUMPUR: An opposition MP says no action will be taken against him following allegations that he had vaped while in the Dewan Rakyat last month.

Tanah Merah MP Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz said he received a letter from Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul informing him of the matter.

The Speaker wrote that after checks, he could not ascertain whether the MP was smoking an e-cigarette inside the Dewan Rakyat.

“Thus, no action will be taken,” Ikmal told the lower house this afternoon.

Ikmal had previously denied he had been vaping in the Dewan Rakyat after a picture of him holding an object to his mouth made the rounds on social media.

Ikmal, who claimed he was not a smoker, clarified that he had a pen in his mouth.

He is now pursuing legal action against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s photographer, who had snapped the picture and uploaded it on social media, for allegedly slandering him.