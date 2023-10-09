Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says the former Goldman Sachs banker’s stay here depends on how fast the authorities complete probe.

PUTRAJAYA: The government has not been given a time limit to hold former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng here before he is returned to the authorities in the United States, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin said Putrajaya had requested for Ng’s return to assist in “unfinished business” following his conviction in the US, in April last year.

“There is no time limit for him to be here. It will depend on how fast the enforcement agencies handle the investigation and what comes out of it.

“He was sent to the US to face charges midway into the investigations in Malaysia. As of now, I’m not sure if the enforcement agencies are going to continue the previous investigations or start a fresh one,” he told reporters at an event here.

Ng reportedly arrived in Malaysia around midnight on Sunday. He was repatriated to assist authorities in the ongoing 1MDB investigation.

Saifuddin was previously reported to have said that the government’s focus was on recovering assets linked to the case.

On March 10, Ng was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a New York federal court for his involvement in embezzling billions of dollars from the 1MDB fund.

A jury found Ng, Goldman’s former head of investment banking in Malaysia, guilty of helping his former boss, Tim Leissner, embezzle money from the fund, launder the proceeds and bribe government officials to win business.