Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof says only Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has met him over the matter.

KOTA BHARU: Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof said he has yet to be contacted by three Perikatan Nasional MPs chosen to hold negotiations on development allocations for opposition MPs.

Fadillah said he has yet to receive any official letter from the MPs involved to hold any meeting.

“The only one to have met me was Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar MP). (Those) from PN, not yet, no official letters from them and I am (still) waiting. I have held meetings with them but regarding other matters,” he told reporters here.

In April, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man reportedly said that opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, Kota Bharu MP Takiyuddin Hassan and Putrajaya MP Radzi Jidin had been appointed to hold negotiations with Fadillah.

Opposition MPs have complained of not receiving an equal amount of constituency development funds as provided to government MPs.