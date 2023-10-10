The Sarawak premier says the state government is willing to provide an allocation for the project.

KUCHING: Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg wants the state to produce its own robot to assist humans in their daily activities.

He said the state could take inspiration from “Grace”, the nursing assistant robot that made its appearance at the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS) 2023 held here recently.

Abang Johari said the state government was ready to provide an allocation for the project.

“Perhaps we can use a different name (for the robot) … something more Sarawakian. I was made to understand that Grace the robot has over 4,000 motors in her head alone.

“Maybe for this project, we can ask the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak to work with Huawei.

“Perhaps we can produce robots to be used in our healthcare or other tasks and activities,” he said in his speech at the Sarawak Research and Development Council’s 5th anniversary dinner here tonight.

Grace is a robot developed through artificial intelligence technology by Hanson Robotics, which is based in Hong Kong.