Defence minister Mohamad Hasan says the ministry may have overlooked getting it in black and white before signing an LCS agreeement.

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence minister Mohamad Hasan has denied that his ministry signed a supplementary contract for the navy’s troubled littoral combat ship project earlier this year without seeking the advice of the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Mohamad maintained that the AGC’s representatives were present during all processes and negotiations involving the controversial project, and that its advice had been implemented.

“It’s possible that the AGC wanted us to get a black and white letter from them before we signed the (sixth supplemental agreement). I think that is an overlook (sic) on our part. But rest assured that we did not ignore the AGC’s views.

“To say that we did not obtain the view or seek the advice of the AGC is wrong. That is totally wrong,” he said at a press conference at Parliament House.

Yesterday, the Public Accounts Committee admonished the defence ministry for not getting the AGC’s approval before signing a supplementary contract for the LCS project.

The PAC said the AGC had informed the ministry that “further action” was required for supplementary contract 6, adding that the agreement should have been submitted to the AGC before it was signed.

The agreement between the ministry and Boustead Holdings set out details on project deliverables and other issues in reviving the project.

The LCS project, said to be the largest defence procurement in Malaysia’s history, came under much scrutiny last year after the committee revealed that none of the six ships had been completed although Putrajaya had already paid out RM6.08 billion for the project. The navy should have received five of the ships by August last year.