She defeated compatriot Sin Li Jane 2-1 in the best-of-three format to capture her first individual gold at the world meet.

KUALA LUMPUR: National bowler Natasha Mohamed Roslan blazed the alley in an all-Malaysian final to clinch the women’s singles gold medal and end the country’s 12-year title drought at the world bowling championships in Kuwait tonight.

The 27-year-old defeated compatriot Sin Li Jane 2-1 in the best-of-three format to capture her first individual gold at the world meet.

Natasha began the final in style, downing 259 pins compared to Li Jane’s 194. Undaunted, Li Jane bounced back to win the second game 238-162 but, in the decider, there was no stopping Natasha who romped to a 185-165 win.

Jacqueline Sijore was the last Malaysian to have won the women’s singles gold medal in the 2011 edition in Hong Kong.

South Korea’s Hong Hae Ni and Son Hye Rin, who lost in the semi-finals, took home the bronze medal, according to the Asian bowling federaton.