In an interview with social media influencer Ariz Ramli, an Indonesian named Dita Restu Amanda claimed that the preacher had sexually assaulted her.

PETALING JAYA: Preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew, better known as Ebit Lew, has obtained an interim injunction against a social media influencer and an Indonesian woman compelling them to remove seven allegedly defamatory social media postings.

In an earlier interview with influencer Ariz Ramli, Dita Restu Amanda claimed that Ebit had sexually assaulted her.

Ebit then filed a defamation suit against the two in the Shah Alam sessions court on Sept 29.

Lawyer Akberdin Abdul Kader, who is representing Ebit, said sessions court judge Sayani Nor gave the order on Oct 5.

“We served the sealed order on the defendants today and they have 24 hours to comply with the ex-parte injunction,” he told FMT.

Akberdin said the court had fixed an inter-partes hearing on Oct 18 for the defendants to set aside the Oct 5 order.

“If there is no challenge, the order will remain in force until the disposal of the suit,” said the lawyer.

In his statement of claim, Ebit said both defendants were responsible for posting a podcast and six videos on YouTube and Instagram between Sept 15 and Sept 22 this year.

Ebit said the postings tarnished his reputation among his millions of followers on social media, portraying him as being immoral and a criminal.

The plaintiff is also seeking an unconditional and unequivocal public apology from the defendants to be published on major social media platforms.

He is also seeking damages and other relief deemed fit by the court.

Previously, Berita Harian reported that Ebit had lodged a police report over a viral video which featured an interview with a woman from a neighbouring country, who had previously received his assistance.

In the video, the woman claimed she was sexually harassed by a well-known independent preacher from Malaysia when she arrived in the country earlier this year.