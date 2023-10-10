Negeri Sembilan police chief Ahmad Dzaffir Yussof said those involved have been suspended from duty pending the completion of the probe.

PETALING JAYA: The investigation paper regarding an inspector and 14 policemen arrested during a raid at a karaoke nightclub in Seremban in August has been referred to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) for further action.

Bernama reported that Negeri Sembilan police chief Ahmad Dzaffir Yussof said some of those detained tested positive for drugs.

“The investigation paper has been referred to the DPP and there are still some instructions that need to be acted on. The police are currently working on them,” he told reporters after launching an event in Seremban.

Dzaffir also said all those involved had been suspended from duty pending the completion of the investigation.

The media previously reported that 15 police personnel and two DPPs were nabbed during the raid.

A member of the Seremban criminal investigation department was among those arrested, while the two DPPs tested positive for drug use, according to a leaked internal police report, made public on the Edisi Siasat Telegram channel.

However, today’s Bernama report made no mention of the two DPPs.

Berita Harian previously reported that ketamine, amphetamines and methamphetamines were found during the raid.