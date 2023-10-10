Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi says tender submissions for the Northern Corridor Highway project will close on Oct 25.

PETALING JAYA: The letter of intent for the successful bidder of the Northern Corridor Highway (NCH) project is expected to be issued in January 2024, says the works ministry.

In a written parliamentary reply, its minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the government had solicited requests for proposals (RFPs) for the proposed highway project through the Public Private Partnership Unit (Ukas) under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Nanta said the deadline for tender submissions is Oct 25, and the evaluation process would take approximately two months.

“The government will assess the RFP submissions to select the successful bidder,” he said.

“The implementation of the proposed NCH project will commence after finalising negotiations with the successful bidder.”

Nanta was responding to a question from Azman Nasrudin (PN-Padang Serai) regarding the status of the NCH project, which was one of the seven megaprojects announced for Kedah in March 2019.

The 270.6km-long highway is part of the Northern Corridor Economic Region unveiled by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin in 2020.

Spanning from Changkat Jering, Perak, to Padang Besar, Perlis, NCH will cater for major development areas such as Sungai Petani, Kulim International Airport, Desa Aman, Kulim Hi-Tech Park and Batu Kawan.