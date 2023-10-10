Deputy agriculture and food security minister Chan Foong Hin says the man also apologised to the company that was allegedly responsible for it.

PETALING JAYA: A social media user who claimed that a mixture of rice and plastic rice was being sold to the public has admitted that the allegations are unfounded.

Deputy agriculture and food security minister Chan Foong Hin said the man had also apologised to a Sandakan-based company which was alleged to have sold the plastic rice.

“The company accepted the apology and the perpetrator was issued a stern warning,” Chan said in a statement.

He also reminded the netizen not to repeat his actions.

Last week, a video clip depicting material resembling plastic in cooked rice sparked concerns about the quality of rice available in the local market amid an ongoing shortage of rice.

Rice importer Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) denied the claims after the video went viral.

The company said it consistently ensured a high level of compliance with certification standards and strict quality monitoring at every stage of its rice procurement for both its imported and local supplies.