KUALA LUMPUR: Natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has defended the government’s decision to lift the ban on renewable energy exports, saying it is needed to develop a robust grid to facilitate the nation’s energy transition.

Nik Nazmi said it would cost Malaysia RM180 billion to meet its net-zero commitments by 2050, adding that it was not feasible to place the burden of such costs on the people.

“On that basis, only by selling not all, but a portion of (Malaysia’s) renewable energy, and using the premium paid by (for example) Singapore, which is trying to purchase from Australia, Cambodia, Sarawak and Indonesia, we can then invest in the grid and implement better initiatives for our own consumers,” he told the Dewan Rakyat in his winding-up speech on the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill 2023.

He added that the goal is to ensure that “we can scale” and be able to afford more advanced energy-related technologies in Malaysia.

Earlier, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PN-Kubang Kerian) questioned the government’s decision to lift the ban on renewable energy exports, describing it as a “risky” move.

He asked why the government intended to sell Malaysia’s renewable energy to others when the country is in need of the same.

Tuan Ibrahim claimed that the sale of renewable energy would increase Malaysia’s carbon emissions rate and make it tougher to achieve its net-zero goals. However, he did not elaborate on the matter.

In May, the government lifted the ban on renewable energy exports with the aim of improving the country’s policy on the green economy.

Economy minister Rafizi Ramli, in a joint press conference with Nik Nazmi, said the decision to lift the ban would benefit companies in Malaysia that are in the renewable energy business.

The ban on the export of renewable energy was implemented in October 2021, under the Ismail Sabri Yaakob-led administration.

Nik Nazmi previously said renewable energy would cover 70% of the nation’s electricity supply generation by 2050. The expansion will enable surplus renewable energy generation, which will be exchanged with neighbouring countries.