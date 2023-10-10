The man was charged with using the fake title for business purposes in Johor in 2018.

PETALING JAYA: An unemployed man has been jailed two years after pleading guilty to using a fake “Datuk Seri” title in 2018.

According to Berita Harian, 50-year-old Imran Tolot pleaded guilty before judge Hayda Faridzal Abu Hasan at the Kota Tinggi sessions court in Johor earlier today.

He was charged with using the fake title, which was said to have been awarded by the Pahang sultan, for business purposes at Hotel Amansari Bandar Penawar on April 19, 2018.

Imran, who was not represented by a lawyer, asked the court to give him a minimal sentence as he had no source of income and had three children to care for. He also said he suffered from diabetes and a form of nerve damage.

However, deputy public prosecutor Irsyad Mardi argued that the offence of using a fake title could tarnish the name of the Pahang royal family.

The judge then ordered Imran to serve two years in prison, from the date of his arrest.

He was arrested on Oct 4 on suspicion of offering a non-existent contract to supply food at Petronas’s Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) in Pengerang.

The police had confiscated several documents and a mobile phone, while checks found that he had never been awarded a “Datuk Seri” title.