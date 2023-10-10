KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain says authorities will not reveal the whereabouts of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng, who returned to Malaysia from the US on Sunday, because of safety concerns.

Razarudin said police felt that Ng “was in danger and feared for his safety”.

“We know more about his situation than he does,” he said at a press conference here today.

He also said there is no need for Ng to wear an electronic monitoring device.

“He wore it in the US because he had already been charged there but we don’t feel there’s a necessity for it here,” he said.

Yesterday, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Ng will be in Malaysia temporarily before being sent back to the US.

Ng, who reportedly arrived in Malaysia at about midnight on Sunday, was repatriated to assist authorities in the ongoing 1MDB investigation.

On March 10, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a New York district court for his involvement in embezzling billions of dollars from 1MDB.

A jury found Ng, Goldman’s former head of investment banking in Malaysia, guilty of helping his former boss, Tim Leissner, embezzle money from the fund, launder the proceeds and bribe government officials to win business.

