PETALING JAYA: A former soldier was charged in the Kangar magistrates’ court today with murdering his wife in Arau, Perlis, last month.

Indera Zailan Sani, 38, nodded in understanding after the charge was read to him before magistrate Siti Nor Haliza Ali, reported Utusan Malaysia.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Munirah Abu Bakar in a house at Batu 3/4 Jalan Padang Nyu between 10pm on Sept 29 and 6.45am on Sept 30.

He faces the death penalty if found guilty.

No plea was taken as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutors Asyraf Kamal and Izham Ali, while Indera was represented by Hari Prassaad Rao.

The court set Nov 17 for remention of the case.

A report had said a nurse had died after being stabbed in the chest in an incident believed to be motivated by jealousy.

Her bloodsoaked body was found covered with a blanket in a bedroom.