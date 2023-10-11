Its president Hamidin Amin says no such discussions have been held with anyone.

PETALING JAYA: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has rubbished a report that Malaysia is among countries in talks with Indonesia about bidding to host the 2034 World Cup together.

According to New Straits Times, FAM president Hamidin Amin said no such discussions had been held with anyone.

“We have never had any conversation on hosting the 2034 World Cup with anyone. And we also have no intention to bid to host the World Cup anytime soon.

“We, along with a majority of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) nations, are backing Saudi Arabia’s bid. We believe Saudi Arabia can host a successful World Cup,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Reuters quoted Indonesia’s football federation president Erick Thohir as saying that the country was in talks with Australia about possibly bidding to host the 2034 World Cup with Malaysia and Singapore.

Erick reportedly said Malaysia and Singapore had expressed interest to join Indonesia and Australia in hosting the competition when he visited the countries recently.

World football’s governing body Fifa invited member associations from Asia and Oceania to bid for the rights to the 2034 edition of the tournament last week.