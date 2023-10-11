KUALA LUMPUR: The construction of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is progressing well, and is now 52% completed.

Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) CEO Zarif Hashim said the project was now entering its peak phase and comprehensive construction activities would reach maximum level by June next year.

He said this included the construction of the depot, an overpass connecting the depot to the station, the platform, as well as the customs, immigration and quarantine (ICQ) complex.

“This project is entering the main construction phase from this month and every inch of land that will be used will be built on. Therefore, we request motorists in Johor Bahru, especially on Jalan Tun Abdul Razak near JB Sentral, not to park their cars or wait for passengers along the route as this will cause congestion.

“MRT Corp has also held discussions with the Johor Bahru City Council, police and public works department (JKR) to ensure smooth traffic flow,” he told Bernama.

On the CIQ complex, Zarif said construction work was on schedule and the complex would be fully completed by September 2026 and operational in December the same year.

“For this purpose, an open tender was conducted to find a reputable contractor. The tender went through several levels of evaluation, from the board level to the One-Stop Procurement Committee (OSPC) at the government level.

“The final decision was made at the OSPC level, where members took their time to discuss and evaluate the bids,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zarif said once the RTS link was completed, time taken to cross the border could be reduced to 15 minutes compared to one or two hours on the normal route via the Johor Causeway.

“We believe that with the use of an electronic gate system for passport control at the entrance, passengers will only take 15 minutes to reach (Woodlands, Singapore) and vice versa.

“This is a game changer for the economic development of the southern corridor,” he said, adding that a mixed residential development had also been built next to the Bukit Chagar RTS Link Station.

The four-kilometre RTS Link will cross the Straits of Johor, linking the Bukit Chagar Station in Johor Bahru to the Woodlands North RTS Link Station in Singapore.

The project, scheduled for completion in December 2026, is expected to pull in 35% of the 350,000 people who travel across the Causeway daily.