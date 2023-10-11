PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Australian federal police will explore opportunities for strategic cooperation in financial investigations and intelligence, as well as dealing with corruption cases including money laundering.

The matter was revealed when Australian police deputy commissioner (international and specialist capabilities) Lesa Gale paid a visit to MACC chief Azam Baki at the commission’s headquarters here today.

In a statement issued in conjunction with the visit, Azam said MACC welcomed the Australian police’s desire to cooperate in the future, adding that several important agenda related to corruption and abuse of power involving both countries were also discussed.

“MACC welcomes this opportunity for cooperation, especially in the field of financial investigation and intelligence,” he said.

The one-hour meeting was also joined by Australian police Southeast Asia commander Warwick Macfarlane, senior officer Nick Moger and MACC anti-money laundering division director Zamri Zainul Abidin.