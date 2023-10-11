Bukit Aman CID director Shuhaily Zain says police conducted 1,785 raids between Sept 22 and Oct 5.

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,871 people were arrested in a two-week enforcement operation, codenamed Special Op Dadu, aimed at eradicating illegal online gambling and lottery betting.

Bukit Aman CID director Shuhaily Zain said a total of 1,785 raids were carried out nationwide between Sept 22 and Oct 5.

“In the two-week operation, police seized cash, computer equipment and mobile phones worth RM513,000 used for online gambling and RM680,000 for illegal lottery activities,” he said at a press conference at Bukit Aman today.

He said 1,599 men and 312 women, aged between 20 and 60, were arrested and police were investigating the cases for assisting in a public lottery and buying lottery tickets under Sections 4A (a) and 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“As of Oct 5, a total of 382 investigation papers involving online gambling and illegal lottery were solved and charged in court.

“A total of 1,362 investigation papers are still under probe while 43 investigation papers have been categorised as no further action,” he said.