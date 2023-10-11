The deal’s critics have claimed that the land was sold below the market rate.

GEORGE TOWN: The controversial land deal between Penang Development Corporation (PDC) and a private construction company will be discussed at the state agency’s board of directors meeting next week, says Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Speaking to reporters here, Chow said PDC had already briefed the state executive committee about the sale of the 226ha land in April.

“The state executive committee has taken note of the explanation given by PDC, and the matter will be raised (to PDC’s board of directors next week) for a decision (to be made),” he said at a press conference at Bangunan UOB here.

Former deputy chief minister P Ramasamy had called for the deal to be suspended after claiming that it did not follow procedures.

When asked by FMT whether the PDC meeting would review or suspend the deal, Chow said: “(It) is for PDC to present the (land deal) issue for the board’s attention.”

He repeated the answer when asked again if the PDC would review or suspend the deal during the meeting.

It was reported that the land was sold through direct negotiations to Umech Construction Sdn Bhd in April to develop an industrial park.

Chow had previously defended the sale, citing a lack of interest in the land. A PDC sub-committee has approved its sale.

However, Ramasamy, who was part of the sub-committee, questioned how Umech Construction sold the land to Umech Land Sdn Bhd, in which property developer Sunway Group holds a 70% stake.

Ramasamy said there was also the question of the land being sold lower than market rate, as claimed by the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber claimed that while the land was valued at RM80 per sq ft, it was sold at RM26.53 per sq ft.

Ramasamy, a former Perai assemblyman, said he found it incredulous that Chow was not aware of Sunway’s majority stake in Umech Land.

“We expect Chow to be transparent, not giving a blind defence. The more you defend, the more indefensible it becomes. He has to bite the bullet on this, call a special meeting and suspend the deal,” he told a press conference yesterday.