KUALA LUMPUR: An opposition MP has urged Putrajaya to review the composition of its fiscal policy committee, which is chaired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) said the current committee adds no value to the government as it is headed by Anwar, who also chairs Cabinet meetings.

Besides Anwar, the committee also comprises deputy prime ministers Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof, as well as economy minister Rafizi Ramli.

“I am concerned about the chairmanship (of the committee). It is unbalanced, the same things would just be repeated. At the committee level, meetings are chaired by the prime minister, while at the Cabinet level, meetings are also chaired by the prime minister.”

He said revamping the committee’s composition would ensure that the panel would be able to offer its own proposals for the government’s evaluation, thus leading to “more holistic” decision-making.