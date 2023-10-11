C Kuganeswaran pleads not guilty to submitting false claims for a RM22.8 million project.

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court went to a private hospital in Klang today over a rice supply case.

Sessions court judge Rozina Ayob recorded a not-guilty plea from the owner of a company that imports rice and spices after he was charged at the hospital with three counts of submitting false claims for a RM22.8 million project to supply rice to Kedah Agro Holdings Bhd six years ago.

The accused, C Kuganeswaran, 37, who owns Prolink Marketing Sdn Bhd, is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Kuganeswaran was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 with submitting three sets of false documents to an agent of SME Development Bank Malaysia Bhd (SME Bank) to set up a financing facility for a RM22.8 million project to supply rice products to Kedah Agro Holdings Bhd, which was not carried out.

The offence was allegedly committed at the SME Bank office, here, on Jan 27 and March 1 and 14, 2017.

The offence is punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of five times the value of the offence committed, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

The case was handled by ‘Afif Ali, while Kuganeswaran was represented by lawyer Abu Bakar Isa Ramat.

Rozina fixed bail at RM60,000 with one surety for all of the charges with the additional condition that the accused report to the nearest MACC office once a month.

Case mention has been set for Nov 23.