The unofficial adviser to the four opposition-held states also says Perlis has the potential to develop the teak industry.

PETALING JAYA: The weather in Perlis is suitable for the development of the solar energy sector, says Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former prime minister, who is the unofficial adviser to the four-opposition led states collectively known as state government four (SG4), said the “hot weather” was one of Perlis’s “assets” to generate economic growth.

“It is suitable to carry out large-scale solar energy projects,” he said in a statement today.

A classic solar farm is currently being built in Chuping.

The RM175 million facility is said to be the largest solar power plant in Perlis with its clean energy generation slated to offset about 78,450 tonnes of CO2 annually upon commencement.

Mahathir also said Perlis has a lot of vacant land that could be used to plant teak trees, a suggestion he had made in the past.

He said teak wood was highly valued.

“If we were to focus on the teak industry, it would generate revenue for the state. But it is vital to improve our capacity and expand our current assets,” he said.