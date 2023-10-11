The suspect tried to evade police by riding against the traffic flow.

KUALA LUMPUR: A public university student has been apprehended after he was found with 19 passports following a crash at a roadblock in Ampang here yesterday, police said.

In the 11.45pm incident, the 24-year-old man crashed his motorcycle into a roadblock on Jalan Pandan Indah in Ampang and then, with police in pursuit, tried to escape by riding against the traffic flow.

Ampang Jaya police chief Azam Ismail said the student did not have a licence or valid identification documents.

Upon inspecting the man’s backpack, police found 14 Bangladeshi and five Indonesian passports.

“A check found that the man had no criminal record and he also tested negative for drugs. He has been remanded until Saturday,” Azam said today.

He said police were investigating the case for obstructing a civil servant from carrying out his duties under Section 186 of the Penal Code and for possessing the passport of another person without lawful authority under Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966.