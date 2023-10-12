Resting areas have been provided at KLIA Terminal 2 while passengers explore alternative flight options, says MAHB.

Editor’s Note: MAHB’s initial press statement stated that 10,000 passengers are affected by the suspension of MYAirline’s operations. MAHB later amended this to 5,000.

PETALING JAYA: About 5,000 passengers are affected by the suspension of MYAirline’s operations, says Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

MAHB said a total of 39 domestic flights and one international flight to Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, have been affected.

It said it will assist the affected customers, with resting areas provided for stranded passengers at KLIA Terminal 2 while they explore alternative flight options.

“Passengers not at the airport yet are advised not to come to the airport. Instead, they can explore alternative flight options from other carriers through the respective airlines’ websites,” it said in a statement.

“Malaysia Airports remains committed to minimising the inconvenience experienced by affected passengers and ensuring that all passengers experience a seamless journey at our airports.”

Earlier today, MYAirline suspended its operations because of “severe financial challenges”.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) said MYAirline is liable to refund all the affected customers, and ordered the carrier to stop bookings of its flights until further notice.

Several carriers, including Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia and Batik Air, have stepped in to offer re-allocation assistance and discounts to affected passengers.