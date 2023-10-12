However, Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid says he is still loyal to his party.

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Kangsar MP Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid has decided to support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership from today.

The Bersatu MP said the decision was made after considering the urgent need to address the rising cost of living in his constituency.

“I believe that the country’s economy needs to be improved for the sake of the nation’s prosperity and the well-being of the people. Therefore, I support the prime minister in any of his efforts to strengthen the nation’s economy,” he said in a statement.

However, Iskandar Dzulkarnain said he would not leave or betray Bersatu under any circumstances, adding that he is still loyal to his party.

He said that even though he might face the risk of disciplinary action by Bersatu, he was unwilling to see the voters in his area being left behind economically because of political disputes.

“I have decided to support government initiatives that prioritise the welfare of the people until the next general election,” he said.

Iskandar Dzulkarnian won the Kuala Kangsar parliamentary seat with 14,380 votes at the last general election (GE15), beating Barisan Nasional’s Maslin Sham Razman (10,814 votes), Pakatan Harapan’s Ahmad Termizi Ramli (10,356 votes) and Gerakan Tanah Air’s Dr Yusmalia Yusof (204 votes).

Iskandar Dzulkarnain previously served as the political secretary to former Perak menteri besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.