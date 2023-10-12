Former Umno leaders Shahril Hamdan and Khairy Jamaluddin explore potential tactics for Perikatan Nasional to win over a diverse electorate.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional has been urged to broaden its appeal to the non-Malay community and shift its focus to economic concerns if it wants to emerge victorious in future elections.

In a “Keluar Sekejap” podcast episode, former Umno leader Shahril Hamdan said PN must seek support from all voter segments, rather than concentrating solely on the Malay community.

However, former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said PN still lacked specific proposals and offerings to attract the non-Malay community, despite claims from various quarters that the coalition had already “peaked”.

Shahril said PN should focus on economic issues instead of playing up issues related to race.

“These could be like the cost of living, prices of goods and such, with some practical solutions being given. You can’t just be complaining,” he said.

Shahril said PN should also demonstrate its commitment to safeguarding the well-being and respecting the harmony and diversity in the country, which could be achieved by responding to attempts to exploit divisive issues.

He said an example of such issues was when PN responded to DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng’s statement that Chinese and Buddhist temples would be destroyed if the green wave succeeded, despite the matter being taken out of context.

“Don’t just host lantern festivals during election campaigns (or) during the day when there’s nobody around. You need to appear more genuine and sincere,” he said, referring to the lacklustre mid-autumn festival in Temerloh, Pahang, that PAS organised during the Pelangai by-election.

Khairy also suggested that PN should showcase the positive aspects of governance in states like Kedah and Kelantan, where the Chinese and Siamese are in the minority

“The Kelantan menteri besar might go visit a Siamese temple, or the Kedah menteri besar can collaborate with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and small and medium enterprises to see how increasing investment in the state can translate into opportunities for everyone,” he said.

However, Shahril pointed out that PN had been working to convey such a vision, but their efforts were often satirised by Pakatan Harapan supporters.

Shahril said PN could pick one or two leaders who could effectively articulate its vision, citing Selangor PN chairman Azmin Ali and Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as potential candidates.

“For example, if PN were to lead the country, how would they govern? What kind of economic ideology do they want to introduce to ensure the welfare of all? How will upholding Islam as the official religion does not equate to disrupting one’s way of life?” he said.

“(They need to have) speeches and clips (on these issues) in contrast to the race, religion and royalty-centric headlines from certain leaders.”