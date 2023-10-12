The communications and digital minister says compliance is still not within the requirements of the law and needs to be rectified immediately.

SHAH ALAM: A discussion between the communications and digital ministry, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and TikTok will be held next week, says minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this was a follow-up to his meeting with the social media platform’s top management led by TikTok global vice-president Helena Lersch yesterday after finding the platform’s compliance with Malaysia’s laws was still unsatisfactory and needed to be rectified immediately.

“I have requested additional information from TikTok Shop, which will be examined by the ministry in the coming weeks,” he told reporters.

Fahmi said the situation in Malaysia was different from Indonesia, which had banned e-commerce transactions on TikTok, adding that the government must consider several factors before making any further decisions.

“I need to fully understand the situation, including matters mentioned by president Joko Widodo, such as predatory pricing, data sharing and data sovereignty.

“We have conveyed it to TikTok Shop and they will provide feedback. We will examine it and will act if necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the budget, which will be tabled by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow, would address key issues such as the cost of living and food security.

“For our part, we hope there will be good news regarding 5G, which we have been working on, such as special packages that can help more people to benefit from the technology.”