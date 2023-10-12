Yesterday, a video of a man allegedly being beaten by two policemen in the Klang Selatan police headquarters went viral.

GEORGE TOWN: Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain says an investigation into the alleged beating of a detainee by two policemen in Selangor will be “fair” and “transparent”.

Razarudin said an investigation paper has been opened on the incident.

“We will be transparent, committed, competent and fair in investigating this matter. This is my wish and has been relayed to the Selangor police chief.

“When the probe is completed, we will send (the investigation paper) to the Attorney-General’s Chambers with our recommendations (on the next course of action),” he told reporters after an event here today.

Yesterday, the Klang Selatan district police also gave an assurance of a fair investigation into the video clip showing a detainee being beaten in custody by two policemen, which went viral on Telegram.

Klang Selatan district police chief Cha Hoong Fong said his office is looking into the matter seriously.

“The police will not compromise with any senior police officers or police personnel found to have flouted the laws and rules,” Berita Harian quoted Cha as saying.

According to him, the beating took place in the narcotics investigation division of the Klang Selatan police headquarters at 10.30am on Aug 2 last year.

‘Give us room for further investigation into Roger Ng’

On a separate matter, Razarudin said the police would not divulge additional information on their investigation into former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng, saying they needed more time to investigate him further.

“There is no time frame (for this investigation). Therefore, we will (continue our investigation) until we are satisfied, since this involves the government and the public’s money.

“We will conduct press conferences from time to time. This is not a case of chickens being stolen, so please be patient,” he said.

